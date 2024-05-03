Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Trading 11.3% Higher

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 4,582,426 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,853,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £901,065.20, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.49.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

