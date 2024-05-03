Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,010 ($12.69) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.42) to GBX 680 ($8.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.56) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.87) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.68) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 856.43 ($10.76).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

HWDN stock opened at GBX 858.50 ($10.78) on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 605 ($7.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 910 ($11.43). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 864.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 785.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,866.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Vanda Murray bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 874 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £26,220 ($32,935.56). In other news, insider Vanda Murray bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 874 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £26,220 ($32,935.56). Also, insider Paul Hayes bought 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 848 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.76 ($2,258.21). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,213 shares of company stock worth $6,537,178. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.