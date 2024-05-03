Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $245,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.41 and a beta of 0.93. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

