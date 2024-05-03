Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Up to $37.34

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.34, but opened at $42.00. Inari Medical shares last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 768,503 shares trading hands.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 1,451 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $58,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,991,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 1,451 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,991,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,000. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.