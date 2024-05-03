Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,155 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Incyte worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 100.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 95.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 122,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 328,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

