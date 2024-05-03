Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). Approximately 998,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 611% from the average daily volume of 140,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81. The stock has a market cap of £19.71 million, a PE ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.22.

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

