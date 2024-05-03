Inotiv (NOTV) to Release Earnings on Friday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Inotiv to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Inotiv has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.67). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.26 million. On average, analysts expect Inotiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inotiv Trading Up 6.1 %

NOTV opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $107.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

Read More

