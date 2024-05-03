International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 97,870 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,360,000. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRL opened at $229.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

