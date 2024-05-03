International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1,208.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $59,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 412.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $335.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $355.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

