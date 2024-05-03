Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 348.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,764,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 307,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 152,598 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.11 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.