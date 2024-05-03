Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 591,300 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 213% compared to the typical daily volume of 188,627 call options.
Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.55 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
