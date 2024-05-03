Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 591,300 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 213% compared to the typical daily volume of 188,627 call options.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.55 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

