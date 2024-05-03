Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares China Large-Cap ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 403,878 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 96% compared to the average volume of 205,603 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 59,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 771.4% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 91,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $671,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

