IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.43.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV opened at $222.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.84. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

