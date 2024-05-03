Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,433 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Iridium Communications worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,595 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 583,896 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after purchasing an additional 539,909 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,024,000 after purchasing an additional 202,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 147.52 and a beta of 0.77. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $65.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair lowered Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on IRDM

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.