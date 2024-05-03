Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,433 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Iridium Communications worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,595 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 583,896 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after purchasing an additional 539,909 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,024,000 after purchasing an additional 202,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.
IRDM stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 147.52 and a beta of 0.77. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $65.69.
IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair lowered Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
