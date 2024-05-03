Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $722,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $722,071.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

