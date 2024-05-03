Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

