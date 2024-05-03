Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 12,000 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $215,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph P. Lyssikatos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 30,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $223,200.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $197,040.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 16.0 %

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $986.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.04. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

