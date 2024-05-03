JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $260.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

APD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $243.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

