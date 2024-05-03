JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $36.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

