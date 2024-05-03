JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 178,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 33,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 252,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $191.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day moving average is $171.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

