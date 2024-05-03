JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $550.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

