Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.09

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as low as $11.08. Julius Bär Gruppe shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 171,264 shares.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.32. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio is 119.40%.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

