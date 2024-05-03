Karthik Kuppusamy Sells 1,760 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $83,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 538,377 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after acquiring an additional 388,162 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $46,342,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

