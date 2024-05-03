Kathryn D. Sullivan Sells 600 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $20,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,144.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
International Paper Trading Up 1.5 %
IP opened at $35.81 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.
