Kennicott Capital Management LLC Invests $482,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.2% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $858.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $272.40 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $865.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

