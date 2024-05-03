Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,457,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,644,000 after acquiring an additional 344,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,401,000 after buying an additional 5,894,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,847,000 after buying an additional 4,393,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,862,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,846,000 after buying an additional 2,061,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,563,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,639,000 after buying an additional 136,811 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.48.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

