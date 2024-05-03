Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

