Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.05 and traded as low as C$1.00. Kraken Robotics shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 659,829 shares traded.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.60 target price on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Kraken Robotics Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.35 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

