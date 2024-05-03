KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.70

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.66. KushCo shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 538,000 shares traded.

KushCo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

About KushCo

(Get Free Report)

KushCo Holdings, Inc provides ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. The firm through its subsidiaries and brands provides product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving diverse customer base. The company was founded by Dallas Imbimbo, John Kovacevich, Nicholas Kovacevich, and Jeffrey Meng on December 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Cypress, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.