Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Kyndryl worth $19,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 32.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

NYSE KD opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

