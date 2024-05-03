Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Landstar System worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 335,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Landstar System by 63.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after buying an additional 79,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.31%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

