Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Lennox International worth $19,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.1 %

LII opened at $455.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.51 and a twelve month high of $501.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

