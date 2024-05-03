LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) is one of 285 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LENZ Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENZ Therapeutics N/A -33.12% -27.96% LENZ Therapeutics Competitors -4,576.68% -227.73% -45.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 LENZ Therapeutics Competitors 1410 4469 11740 206 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LENZ Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

LENZ Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 90.94%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 69.01%. Given LENZ Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LENZ Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENZ Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LENZ Therapeutics N/A -$124.65 million -1.05 LENZ Therapeutics Competitors $552.02 million -$33.29 million 6.97

LENZ Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than LENZ Therapeutics. LENZ Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LENZ Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

