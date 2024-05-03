Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,573.20% and a negative return on equity of 138.54%.

LXRX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LXRX stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Stories

