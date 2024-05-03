Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,777.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 220,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247,074 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,549,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 27.4% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 891,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 191,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,591. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

