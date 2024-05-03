Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $800.91

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 800.91 ($10.06) and traded as low as GBX 791.60 ($9.94). Lindsell Train Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 799 ($10.04), with a volume of 103 shares.

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 800.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 837.02. The company has a market cap of £1.60 million, a PE ratio of -87.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of £802.03 ($1,007.45) per share, with a total value of £40,101.50 ($50,372.44). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 617 shares of company stock valued at $46,329,250. Corporate insiders own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.