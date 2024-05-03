LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $61.60 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 322651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,064,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 449,136 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,930,000 after acquiring an additional 395,940 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 879,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 208,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,330,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.95.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

