Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Gap Up to $21.30

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $22.20. Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 36,790 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBPH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after buying an additional 461,576 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Further Reading

