Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 544 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.55.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $858.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $272.40 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $865.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.