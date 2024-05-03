Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 12,715 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 905,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 54,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 108,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

