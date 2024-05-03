Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after purchasing an additional 296,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after purchasing an additional 784,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

