Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,203 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,218,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,970,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $110.98 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

