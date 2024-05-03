Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $32,647.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,929 shares of company stock valued at $563,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZION. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

