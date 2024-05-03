Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $199.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $209.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.34. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

