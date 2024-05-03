Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after buying an additional 750,033 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 566,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after buying an additional 416,339 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 121.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 746,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,014,000 after buying an additional 409,810 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 115.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 639,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after buying an additional 343,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $24,254,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

LW opened at $84.48 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

