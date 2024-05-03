Mather Group LLC. Has $256,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $147.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $150.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

