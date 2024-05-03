Mather Group LLC. Has $325,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PPL were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in PPL by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in PPL by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PPL by 13.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

PPL Stock Down 0.3 %

PPL stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

