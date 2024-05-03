Mather Group LLC. Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after acquiring an additional 280,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,333,000 after acquiring an additional 211,089 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $16,790,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 154,381 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

