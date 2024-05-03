Mather Group LLC. Has $369,000 Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,389,000 after buying an additional 58,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,154,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,323,000 after buying an additional 131,058 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $123,821,000. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKG opened at $175.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $191.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.77.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

