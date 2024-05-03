Mather Group LLC. Has $383,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,920,934 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

